An agent of the Civil Guard, in a file image.

The Civil Guard questioned a teacher at a school in Cieza this Thursday after the parents of an 8-year-old student denounced that the little girl would have suffered touching in the toilets of the educational center. According to the girl told her parents, the teacher would have approached her when she was in the bathroom, subjecting her to touching. The parents notified the Judicial Police of the teacher’s name, so he was located almost immediately. Already in the offices of the Civil Guard and after an interrogation, the teacher, who at all times denied the facts, was released.