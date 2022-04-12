The possible use of chemical weapons could mark a new phase in the war in Ukraine. Amid allegations from kyiv and UK intelligence about its alleged use by Russian troops in the east of the country, London warned of a possible response from the West. The Russian Army, which denies human rights violations, continues to press on the strategic port city where air and artillery attacks are increasing.

The conflict intensifies in eastern Ukraine with complaints from kyiv about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Mariupol by Russian troops.

There will be “an answer and all options are on the table,” said the British Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, if the use of chemical agents against the population is proven.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are desperately trying to stop Moscow from taking full control of the strategic city that overlooks the Sea of ​​Azov.

These are the main news on the 48th day of the war, this April 12:

7:23 (BOG) UN: More than 4.6 million people have fled Ukraine

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their country and take refuge abroad, according to the United Nations (UN)

The UN refugee agency (Acnur) specified that 4,615,830 citizens had left since Russia launched the attack on February 24; 68,095 more people than those registered on Monday, April 11.

“Although the number of people crossing the borders has decreased significantly, we have noticed that those who have been crossing arrive in a more vulnerable state, they have had fewer means and they have also had fewer plans about where they could go, “explained the spokesman for UNHCR, Matt Saltmarsh.

Women and children make up 90 percent of these people, while under martial law Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave the country and are eligible to join the fight.

6:58 (BOG) Putin says war in Ukraine has ‘noble’ goals

During an award ceremony at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far east, Russian news agencies quoted Putin as saying he had no doubt his troops would achieve what he called their “absolutely clear and noble” goals.

The president said that Moscow had no choice but to launch a “military operation” against Ukraine to protect Russia, because his government could no longer tolerate the alleged “genocide” that was being carried out against the Russian-speaking people in Ukraine. the Donbass region. Accusations that have been repeatedly rejected by the Ukrainian authorities.

Putin added that his country does not plan to isolate itself from the rest of the world and that Russian forces in Ukraine were acting “bravely and efficiently.”

06:30 (BOG) Russia loosens siege of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

France 24 kyiv Correspondent Rob Parsons noted that the Russian military is pressuring and tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian troops around Mariupol.

The battle for the port city, where thousands have died, appears to be reaching a decisive phase, with Ukrainian marines taking refuge in the industrial district of Azovstal.

If the Russians seize Azovstal, they would have full control of Mariupol, experts say, as it is the axis between Russian-controlled areas to the west and east.

The city has already been hit hard for weeks by bombing from Moscow.

In addition, reports from the troops of the 36th Ukrainian Marine Brigade indicate that they are in their “last stages” with several wounded soldiers.

This unit released a message on Monday on its Facebook account in which it posted that “ammunition is running out.”

However, those reports were disputed by the mayor of Mariupol and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Army.

6:10 (BOG) London warns of ‘response’ if it proves Russia’s use of chemical weapons

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine “will get a response and all options are on the table.”

The harsh warning came hours after the UK government said it was trying to verify reports that Moscow used chemical weapons in Mariupol on Monday, April 11.

“If they are used, then President Putin should know that all options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond…There are some things that are beyond limits and the use of chemical weapons will get a response,” sentenced Heappey, in declarations to the local chain ‘Sky News’ this Tuesday.

Hours earlier, the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, confirmed that her country is carrying out investigations with its allies to verify the allegations.

“Any use of such weapons would be a cruel escalation of this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime accountable,” Truss said on Twitter.

The production, use, and stockpiling of chemical weapons is prohibited by the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Although condemned by human rights groups, white phosphorous is not prohibited by the CWC.

If the reports are verified, it would mark an even more dangerous new development in a war that has already left a trail of death and destruction.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not responded to requests from the Reuters agency to respond to the accusations.

5:48 (BOG) Russia would have used cluster bombs in Kharkiv, according to explosive weapons control body

In a report, explosives weapons watchdog Airwars said Moscow troops used cluster munitions over civilian-inhabited areas in Kharkiv, the second largest city in eastern Ukraine.

Airwars researchers released a report documenting a total of 26 impact sites spanning 350 meters in an attack last February.

Airwars said several munitions experts it consulted believe the extensive damage in Kharkiv suggests Russia is detonating cluster munitions at a higher-than-normal altitude, making them even more indiscriminate.

The report also analyzes an attack on a hospital and a blood donation center in that city that, it says, killed at least one person.

More than 100 countries have signed a UN convention banning the use of such weapons, although Russia, Ukraine and the US are not signatories.

“Cluster munitions have long been known to be indiscriminate, but this research highlights the magnitude of suffering that a single attack can cause (…) While more than 100 countries have banned their use, many of the world’s largest militaries they still refuse to do so, despite the unavoidable risk to civilians,” said Emily Tripp, director of Airwars.

5:35 (BOG) Russian army would have used chemical weapons in Mariupol

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Russian forces may have used “phosphorus ammunition” while besieging Mariupol.

“There is a theory that it could be phosphorous ammunition,” Malyar said in a message broadcast on local television.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said he saw reports of incidents about the possible use of chemical weapons in the same city.

“We know that last night, around midnight, a hitherto unknown explosive device was dropped by a drone, and people who were in and around the Mariupol metal plant, there were three people, began to feel unwell,” he said.

The UK Ministry of Defense warned on Monday, April 10, that Russia’s previous use of phosphorous munitions in Donetsk “increased the possibility of their future use in Mariupol as the fighting for the city intensifies.”

Amid claims of chemical weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a “new stage of terror.”

The Interfax news agency reports that pro-Russian separatist forces in the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic have denied using chemical weapons in Mariupol.

