The alleged perpetrator of the alleged attacks was an employee of the center and was drunk

The Mossos d’Esquadra investigate an alleged mistreatment of several elderly people in a residence in Barcelona during New Year’s Eve. The alleged perpetrator is an employee of the center, who had to ensure the well-being of the 170 residents on the last night of the year.

The regional police are investigating him for a possible crime of injuries and another against sexual freedom which he allegedly committed while drunk, as reported this Thursday by the local newspaper ‘ElCaso.cat’. The man allegedly left at least four victims.

Upon arriving at the center, according to the Catalan newspaper, no one noticed anything strange, and it was the next morning when the colleagues who were supposed to relieve the person under investigation when arriving at the center detected that I was drunk. At that time, some elders reported that the man had entered their rooms and hit them in the face.

That same morning, four old people They were transferred to a medical center to perform the necessary tests to verify their condition and attach it to the complaints.









The Mossos have received the complaints and are waiting for the investigations to progress with the viewing of the images from the center’s security cameras, in case they can detect more situations of this type and if he sexually assaulted one of the residentsan 84-year-old woman.

The investigation has been undertaken by the Sants-Montjuïc Police Station of the Mossos. The accused man, who had worked at the residence since 2022, has been removed from his position.