Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:48



A woman, a Bolivian national and a resident of Totana, was investigated by the Civil Guard for allegedly using the documentation of another citizen to work. The crime came to light when the agents were working in an agricultural area, where foreign labor abounds. In one of these tasks, the ID of a worker raised the suspicions of the troops, so they proceeded to thoroughly analyze the identity of the employee.

According to the Civil Guard, when comparing the personal data with the woman, they realized that they did not coincide with those that appeared in the document. The investigators discovered that it was a hoax, since the person who appeared on the DNI, a 44-year-old woman of Bolivian origin but with Spanish nationality and resident in the Granada town of Las Gabias, had lent the document to her countrywoman so she could work. In this way, the salary was received by the woman who left the documentation and kept a commission each month.

In addition to receiving a part of the daily wage, he benefited from the Social Security contribution, with all his benefits and future aid, since the contract was in his name. For this reason, both were investigated: the employee, for a crime of identity theft, and the one who did the favor, for defrauding Social Security, favoring irregular immigration and another crime against foreign workers. Along with the proceedings, they were made available to the Examining Court number 3 of Totana and the Investigating Court of Santa Fe, in Granada.