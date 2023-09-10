Sunday, September 10, 2023, 18:59



| Updated 7:18 p.m.

The National Police investigates a violent death that occurred at a home in El Palmar. Around 4:15 p.m. this Sunday, the National Police received a call through the emergency telephone number 091.

Two patrols moved to República Argentina Street, in El Palmar. Upon arrival, they found a man falling from a considerable height. According to police sources, the alleged perpetrator could have suffered a fall from a height while fleeing the scene, although his life is not in danger.

The agents confirmed the violent death of a person inside the home. For the moment, it is ruled out that this is a case of gender violence. The events are being investigated by the Homicide Group of the Murcia Police Headquarters.