The National Police of Seville is investigating an alleged assault sexual to a young American student 20 years old. The event would have taken place during the early hours of January 17, when the girl was found in a park in the capital Andalusian, disoriented, cold and explaining that she had been raped and possibly drugged, since she did not remember anything.

Some municipal workers were the ones who found the young woman in Blanco White Park in the city of Seville. After telling them what had happened, they notified the authorities, who interviewed her and she was subsequently transferred to a hospital for an in-depth examination, as established by the protocol.

Based on the testimony of the young woman, who stressed that she could have been subjected to a chemical submissionthe agents have opened an investigation to clarify the facts.