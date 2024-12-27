The National Police has initiated an investigation after the complaint of an alleged sexual assault suffered by a young woman in the center of Torre del Mar, in the Malaga town of Vélez-Málaga, this past Wednesday, Christmas Day.

This has been confirmed by police sources, who have pointed out that the protocol was activated following a hospital report and the complaint filed by the victim for having suffered an alleged sexual assault.

The woman, 20 years old, would have gone to the National Police Station in Torre del Mar to report what happened after being assisted in the Hospital Regional District of Axarquía, according to the media Malaga Today.

Sources have indicated that the investigation is ongoing to clarify everything that happened and up to this moment no arrests have been made.