The Civil Guard has opened an investigation into a possible rape of a 15-year-old adolescent in the municipality of Collado Mediano, according to ‘ABC’. They have reported that the young woman, who was transferred to the La Paz Hospital, was in a fragile situation until noon, so “it had not yet been possible to speak with her.”

On this subject, the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, has “regretted and condemned” this sexual assault.

“We hope that the State Security Forces and Corps are successful and can bring to justice the person responsible for these acts, who must be convicted and support the victim,” he indicated.

For its part, the local City Council has reported on the event and indicated that security measures have been reinforced and that on Monday “the Local Security Board will be convened to monitor the investigations.”