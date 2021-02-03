A popular comment in the south of Mendoza about a quick and easy way to do business betting on sports competitions, led the Mendoza Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office to investigate a possible new pyramid scam. The people involved in the business would be 41 thousand and the figure of the bets of Mendoza is calculated at 12 million euros.

The Mendoza Justice wants to know who runs the sports gambling website with supposed origin in Spain and Costa Rica, and their local promoters.

San Rafael, the main city in the south of Mendoza, is where more people are participating in the bets, which claim to leave an exorbitant profit.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic, in Argentina there was a growth in technological scams and the different modalities of the uncle’s stories. This time the promised profit is 240% per annum. The website that promotes the bets is earningsofportivas.net and so-called investors – who are bettors and recruiters of new players – have to invest in euros.

The entrance to the membership is 100 euros to be able to start in the betting business. If one of the participants manages to add new bettors (hence the suspicion of pyramid), they receive more economic benefits. However, it is not a condition to have accessions to participate.

On its website, the company Gains Sports is defined as a network marketing company. The operation consists of placing money bets – the average is 400 euros- and through analysts, receive information through the social network Telegram about sports results, where and how to bet.

On the front page of the web there is a profit calculator so that the bettor can see the money they say they can win: “20% per month, and 240% per year,” they promise.

The pyramid scheme is known in the world of scams, but it continues to appear reconverted into new deceptions and tempting offers to earn money “fast and easy”. The Loom of Abundance and Un Skin are two cases that gained notoriety because they involved famous people who promoted the supposed benefits of the business through their social networks.

The scheme is always the same: an important base of money contributors, in a pyramid scheme, where those at the top receive more than those at the bottom, who often end up losing their savings and assets that they seize excited about the false proposal that promises to quadruple the investment. Those at the top receive the money from the bases and the wheel only works as new contributors are obtained. When the flow is cut off, disaster strikes. Those who put their money end up being the victims of a hoax, a scam.

In the case discovered this week in Mendoza, the head of the Economic Crimes Prosecutor of the Cuyo province, Sebastián Capizzi, confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into sports betting. It is not yet known how many people are affected because they are just accumulating evidence and investigating the origin of these bets.

“The reports of the operation of the web, we receive them from abroad,” said one of the researchers who did not want to give details on the progress of the case so as not to alert those responsible for the possible technological scam.

Another advantage they promote is that if more people are attracted to gambling, the investor “will be rewarded.”

The prosecutor Capizzi said that the financial business that this company raises is to receive profits based on “betting results.” And he stressed that, as in other pyramid systems, the first thing that is done is to show successful cases and that then it begins to collapse when the flow of money from the bottom to the top is cut off The prosecutor specified that the first stage of the investigation is to detect those responsible for this gambling business, in Mendoza and abroad.

The San Rafael Sports Gains operator, David Villegas, was summoned by the San Rafael Prosecutor’s Office to explain what the business they promote consists of. As Villegas himself told Mdz radio: “It is a permanent betting service, with the advice of professionals, who help you decide and win. Angel Martín is the brain of the company and has been doing this for 16 years. “And he said that the money invested by investors from San Rafael amounts to” 12 million euros, at a rate of 400 euros per bettor ($ 80 thousand) “.

On the profit of 240% per annum that promise, the Mendoza operator said that “the profits come from the advice of betting specialists, who offer results and tips through Telegram.” He assured that the company based in Spain will send the prosecutor in Mendoza all the documentation required to demonstrate that it is a marketing network. And he closed the radio interview, covering himself: “All these businesses have some risk.”

Look also

GS