The Valencian Community Health Department is also analyzing a possible case in a woman who is admitted to the General Hospital of Valencia. As some sources pointed out, suspicions stem from his sister, who recently traveled to India and is isolated.

Mandatory quarantine

Given the remarkable advance of the disease in India, the Government has decided to impose 10 days of mandatory quarantine to travelers from said territory. This period may be terminated earlier if on the seventh day the person is given a diagnostic test for acute infection with negative result.

Although there are no direct connections between the two nations, the isolation will apply to travelers who set foot on Spanish soil through third countries. The order will enter effective on May 1, 2021 for a period of fourteen calendar days, renewable.