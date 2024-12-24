Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the attack and the perpetrators.

12/24/2024



Updated at 09:35 a.m.





The National Police investigates an alleged attack suffered by a baby, whose age and sex are currently unknown, occurred in Palma.

As reported by the Balearic Islands Police Headquarters, agents from the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) have taken charge of the investigations after becoming aware of the facts.

Investigators are now trying to determine the circumstances under which the alleged attack occurred and to identify and locate the possible perpetrator(s).