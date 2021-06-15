The Civil Guard detects the first case of irregular adjudications for the acquisition of sanitary material due to the coronavirus Two agents of the Civil Guard, in a file photo. / GC EP Murcia Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 2:31 PM



The Civil Guard launched an operation on Tuesday with eleven arrests for alleged irregularities in awards in the purchase of sanitary material for Covid-19, within an investigation that affects a public position of the Diputación de Almería. Sources of the investigation assure that the public position supposedly linked to this plot is Óscar Liria, who is part of the organization chart of the Diputación de Almería as third vice president and responsible for Development.

So far they have been practiced 11 arrests and different actions are being carried out in the Region of Murcia and the provinces of Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Murcia, Almería and Palma de Mallorca, according to the Civil Guard in a statement. The Civil Guard stressed that this is the “first time that a case of irregular adjudications for the acquisition of medical supplies on the occasion of Covid-19 has been detected.”

The operation is scheduled to take place on June 15 and 16 by the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, under the direction and coordination of the Examining Court number 8 of Barcelona, ​​together with the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime. It also has the support of Europol to carry out a score of domiciliary and registered offices, as well as different information requirements for companies related to the investigation.