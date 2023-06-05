Monday, June 5, 2023, 4:52 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Mossos d’Esquadra have opened an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Badalona (Barcelona) in which both the victim and the alleged perpetrators are minors.

The Central Unit for Sexual Assaults of the Mossos has taken over the investigation, police force sources explained to Europa Press on Monday.

This same Monday, the Mossos have recalled on their Twitter account that the telephone number for victims of sexist, domestic violence or any event motivated by hate and discrimination is 601 001 122.