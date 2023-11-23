They are investigating three young people, one of them a minor, for allegedly shooting plastic balls with compressed air weapons at cyclists traveling through Puerto de Garruchal, in Murcia. All of them are charged with an alleged crime of injuries. Apparently, the perpetrators of the events used a car from which they fired, causing injuries and even causing the athletes to fall.

The operation began in October following a complaint from several cyclists and after the social alarm generated. The first investigations carried out made it possible to clarify that all the cases occurred during the weekend and in all of them the attacked were cyclists who suffered some type of impact with plastic projectiles, such as the balls used with airsoft-type compressed air weapons.

The suspects were traveling through the port in a car and when they reached a cyclist on the road, from the vehicle, they rolled down one of the windows and shot him in any part of his body, causing injuries to the athletes in most cases. of cases and, on occasions, even the fall of a cyclist onto the road.

Thanks to citizen collaboration and the investigation carried out, the civil guards identified the vehicle used in all the reported cases, on which the main line of investigation was established. Once all the necessary evidence was obtained, the civil guards investigated the three young people and initiated proceedings against them as alleged perpetrators of the crime of injuries.

So far, the Civil Guard attributes the alleged responsibility of three criminal acts of this type to those now under investigation, although it is estimated that there are many more cases than those reported. Those investigated, along with the proceedings carried out, were placed at the disposal of the Murcia Investigative Court and the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.