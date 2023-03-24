The Local Police of Malaga investigate a man for putting his eight-year-old son behind the wheel of the car. The agents, who obtained a video that proves the facts, attribute a crime against road safety as a necessary cooperator of the minor’s driving without a license.

The events took place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 19, on Avenida Las Malagueñas, within the Cortijo de Torres Fairgrounds. A witness recorded the scene and reported the case to the Local Police, who opened an investigation.

The images show the minor sitting in the driver’s seat, behind the wheel of the car, while his father was in the passenger seat, as reported by the Local Police.

The agents located the car parked in the area, as well as several people next to it, including the minor and his father, for which they were identified and the car’s documentation was reviewed.

After that, the officials asked the parent to accompany them to the Accident and Attestation Investigation Group (GIAA) of the Local Police of Malaga to investigate the proceedings of the case.

In addition to reading his rights as an investigated non-detainee, the local police officers informed the father that they would bring the facts to the attention of the Minors’ Prosecutor’s Office.