Agents of the Traffic Subsector of the Civil Guard of Guadalajara investigate a 30-year- 219 kilometers per hour.

The driver was intercepted around 2:30 p.m. on February 23 by a mobile radar at kilometer 57,400, in the vicinity of Iriépal’s departure. The man was driving high -end vehicle And the established speed limit was exceeded at 99 km/h, as reported by the Civil Guard on a press release.

Stop the vehicle and identified its driver, the Civil Guard instructed the corresponding proceedings and proceeded to its investigation for an alleged crime against road safety. The information was delivered in the Court of Instruction in Guard Functions of those of Guadalajara.