The Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Esquel summoned 13 anti-mining protesters to inquiry statement in the case that is being followed by the attacks committed on March 13 against the delegation headed by President Alberto Fernández in Lago Puelo.

The attack was during a visit I was making to monitor the damage caused by the forest fires that last month affected the area of ​​the Patagonian Andean Region.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation stated that the investigations of the accused “will begin to take place from next week, for three consecutive days “.

The president was totally unprotected that day. From this fact, a fierce internment was unleashed between the province of Chubut and the Nation.

The first accuses the mayor of Lago Puelo, Augusto Sánchez, the deputy Santiago Igón (from La Cámpora) and the presidential custody of having hidden information about the visit. National officials blame Governor Mariano Arcioni. “We told him not to go but it was the same,” they say. Chubut.

In addition, the Ministry of National Security, the Military House or the AFI took responsibility for having exposed the head of state in this way.

The calls for inquiries are a consequence of the actions carried out by investigators of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), and after the statements, the federal judge of Esquel Guido Otranto will have to resolve the procedural situation of the accused.

A large part of those who were summoned to the investigation They were already presented voluntarily, in the Federal Operating Unit Division Esquel of the PFA in order to be brought to justice, sources from the Public Ministry reported.

In the case it was verified that a group of people gathered in the vicinity of the Lago Puelo Cultural Center, and when the National Parks van that transported the presidential entourage arrived at the place, the protesters hit the vehicle with kicks and stones.

As soon as the event occurred, the Federal Court of Esquel took part in the investigation, which started the case FCR 1416/2021, entitled NN s / investigation of crime.

“The facts were captured by an innumerable amount of filming and photographs, which the investigators used to identify thirteen people named as the alleged perpetrators of these attacks.

Within the framework of the functions of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, it was learned that the provincial justice was carrying out investigation tasks with its assistants regarding the same fact.

For this reason, the intervening Federal Court was required, by way of inhibitory, to request the declaration of incompetence of the ordinary jurisdiction. The latter occurred on March 23 last.

