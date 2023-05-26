Morelos.- With a joint investment of close to 4 million dollars, mainly between Nestlé México and Greenback, the first advanced chemical recycling plant began operations with the capacity to process up to eight tons of flexible plastics (bags) per day to be reused in the production of food packaging. plastic.

Located in the La Perseverancia sanitary landfill, in Cuautla, Morelos, this plant operated by Greenback allows up to 75 percent of the processed plastics to be obtained as pyrolytic oil, a bio-oil that is intended to be acquired by refineries to be reused as raw material in the production of plastic packaging.

Philippe von Stauffernberg, Greenback’s global CEO, pointed out that after this first investment, a second plant is being prepared, which will be located in the same industrial building.

“The second plant is already designed, what we have to do now is work with investors who saw that this works and now give us the money to build that second plant.

“I think that we will have it operating here for nine months or so,” von Stauffernberg said in a conference.

By going through the Enval technology process, as the microwave induction prirolysis process is called, it is possible to process even metal-containing plastics, such as cookies and chips, and thus separate the aluminum and also obtain the necessary energy to the operation of the machine.

Meanwhile, Samuel Martínez Tormo, chief revenue officer of Greenback, explained that the biooil can be used by petrochemical companies, however, possibly the product obtained from the Cuautla plant will be transferred to refineries in the Houston Bay, where there is capacity to process it, since in Mexico the refineries only process gas, not oil.

Martin Reich, director of Greenback Mexico, pointed out that the impact of this plant will be not only for the use of plastic waste that remains in landfills for decades, but also by laying the foundations for a circular economy that allows the population to separate, collect and commercialize plastic bag waste, as is already the case with PET.

Meanwhile, Fausto Costa, executive president of Nestlé México, explained that the company’s intervention was mainly to be an investor that would give confidence to other potential interested parties in this type of technology.

“It is an initial investment, because we want to validate it, test the technology that we are working with Greenback, because we are sure of its effectiveness and with this we can move to a scalar model,” said the head of Nestlé in the Country.

Carlos Ludlow, creator of the technology for obtaining bio-oil, pointed out that plastics such as bags fulfill a necessary role to preserve and store food, however, the fault is waste management.

“We tend to blame plastic, and it’s not the plastics that make our way of life work that is the problem.

“Plastics don’t end up in the sea because they like to swim, they end up there because we don’t have good waste management,” said the Mexican scientist who developed the technology in the United Kingdom.