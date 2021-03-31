one.

Integrated LED lights. More and more people are getting on bicycles, skates, and skateboards. Not always with the right security: Lumos is the first helmet with integrated LED lights, ultra resistant and lightweight.

two.

Lower energy expenditure. It has a system of LED lights of a technology known as COB (Chips On Board), with a greater and more uniform luminosity, in addition to a lower energy consumption.

3.

Synchronization with clocks. It can be synchronized with a smartwatch like Apple Watch, with arm gestures or with a button on the handlebar to indicate when we want to turn by showing a recognizable pattern.

Its lighting system is more uniform and has a low energy expenditure. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Four.

Rigorously tested. Its light system can be seen during the day, even in fog or rain. It only weighs 370 grams and was rigorously tested to ensure its strength and protection against shocks and drops.

5.

Ventilation system. It has an innovative internal ventilation system with three vents so that the hot air escapes from behind and helps to keep the cyclist who goes to work or returns from the gym cool.

6.

Take care of the cyclist. The proposal of its creators is simple: take care of cyclists in the event of a collision or a fall. The helmet can be pre-ordered for $ 79. Then 99 will be released in the United States.

Look also

