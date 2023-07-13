At this time the fever for Barbie has intensified all over the world, since in a couple of weeks the film starring margot robbie and ryan gosling. This has led us to the fact that their dolls are being sold wholesale, as well as extravagant products, including the pink popcorn that Cinépolis released.

However, Mexico It has not been limited in any way, since now, a renowned taco shop in the country has brought the experience Barbie a step further, this with limited edition tacos that clearly give the tortilla the characteristic color of the franchise. And yes, from now on customers can enjoy this delight.

This dish is not extremely out of the ordinary, but it is not necessary, since it is tacos al pastor with this unique tonality for the tortilla, pampering that has already become a trend on social networks. Therefore, the clients are more than usual, since people are euphoric to enter the movie theaters to see the adaptation.

For those who are interested in going to try these tacos, they can be found at Tthe unemployeda franchise that has different branches in the city of Mexico, but the best-known branch is located on Avenida Universidad 540, Vértiz-Narvarte neighborhood of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office. It is worth mentioning that each piece is priced at 24 Mexican pesos.

Editor’s note: It doesn’t really matter if it’s something to promote Barbie or join the hype train, but there is no doubt that they look quite appetizing. Will have to go around to buy some this weekend.