As a nod to early video games, this screen has the charm of retro and the usefulness necessary to help with work and in the field of communication and entertainment.

1.

Original answer. The screens are usually the same to work, communicate and entertain ourselves. Tidbyt is an answer to this fatigue: it is original and unique to be informed.

two.

Retro look. It is a low definition display – a nod to the first video games – and a retro vibe that can present notifications and connect to the most used services.

3.

Accurate information. At the desk, library or kitchen, present the information we indicate: time, weather forecast, appointments or tweets from favorite influencers.

Tidbyt does not have a high definition, but it does have the necessary to display messages. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Four.

WiFi connection. It connects to the phone via WiFi and selects sources from which to take information and the frequency in which we want to see it. It also displays (pixelated) photos.

5.

Dual-core processor. Its body is made of walnut wood and aluminum, it weighs less than half a kilo and has a 32-bit dual-core processor, with a 5V / 3A battery that has a USB C port.

6.

Alternative between screens. It was invented by Rohan Singh and Mats Linander, programmers and engineers with a passion for retro. They discovered the fatigue between screens and created this alternative.

