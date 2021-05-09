1.

Design with software. Pottery is making a strong comeback in various parts of the world but it is not always easy to make: Cerambot Eazao allows you to design pieces with software and make them come true.

two.

Homemade oven. Depending on the material used, with the use of this device it is possible to replace traditional pottery ovens with a simple home microwave oven.

This machine opens up a world of possibilities in software-designed pottery. Photo: Clarín Archive.

3.

Electric shock. It has an internal system that drives the materials: while the most popular method is compressed air, in this case small electric shocks are used.

Four.

Open Source. It has open source software and a head that enables more movements and possibilities than printers that work in cubic spaces. Allows better finishes.

5.

No adjustment. 3D printers often require a lot of adjustments and are not always straightforward. This device, on the other hand, can be used out of the box, without reading any manual.

6.

High acceptance. Its first version, from 2018, made it the most supported 3D printer on crowdfunding sites. With the feedback received, they launch this model, which will cost $ 569.

