The ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’better known as Chechito, continues to cause a sensation in the world of music and this time he has gone viral on TikTok due to the unexpected gifts from his fans at a concert. nazca, Ica. Given this fact, fans commented on this fact. “They intimidate him,” said one comment. The video in question shows the singer on stage while some fans throw underwear at them.

The video has reached more than 179,500 people on the platform, accumulating more than 6,770 likes and got 390 comments. Sergio Romero is a character who has caused a sensation on TikTok with his music and belongs to Cómplices de la Cumbia. In less than a year, the artist has achieved 113,000 followers on said social network and the number is increasing.

Who is Chechito, the ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’?

Chechito, the ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’ has become well known on social media, especially on TikTok. His real name is Sergio Romerowho in a short time has gained more than 100,000 followers on this platform.

#quotThey #intimidate #himquot #Chechito #receives #unexpected #gifts #fans #concert #Nasca