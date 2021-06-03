In the framework of the case where alleged irregularities in the contract for the purchase of 22.4 million vaccines from AstraZeneca are being investigated, the federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan instructed the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzoti, not to make any changes in the contract with the laboratory due to the delays in the delivery of doses, without prior notice to the prosecutor’s office in charge of the case.

Judicial sources indicated that an extension could be signed “which would not correspond, because it should be applied a fine for missed deadlines. “

As the scandal grows over the failed negotiations between the Government and Pfizer for the supply of 14 million vaccines, Justice investigates a contract that was signed and that it is also being analyzed by the General Auditor of the Nation (AGN). It is about the agreement with Astrazeneca and that due to the delays in the delivery of doses is investigated in Comodoro Py.

Astrazeneca required a total of 22,429,842 doses. To date, Argentina has paid 55.68% of the total contract though. It is “an advance payment contract,” explained Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero when he was summoned to a testimonial statement by Marijuan in the same file.

Arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines to Mendoza in the national dose distribution. Photo Orlando Pelichotti / Los Andes

Under the signing of that agreement, according to the information provided by the chief of ministers, our country received the amount of 2,148,600 doses. This delivery, added to a previous one of 843,600, They total 2,992,200 doses delivered to date, just over 10% of those agreed.

Although Cafiero said that “the period of beginning of compliance for the delivery of vaccines was agreed for the first semester of 2021, with which the registered deliveries are within the expected compliance period,” then he spoke about “the delay in deliveries of vaccines “, and that it” has been a constant situation for all producers (whether private laboratories or public production) and for all acquiring States “.

While the prosecution seeks to unravel these ties and the reason why the agreed deliveries of vaccines were delayed, it sent an injunction to Minister Vizzoti, stating that no modifications should be made to the contract with Astrazeneca “without prior notice to justice.” .



The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the presidential advisor, Cecilia Nicolini, with representatives of Astrazeneca Argentina.

With the calendar reaching the end of the deadlines and without all the vaccines agreed in the country, Investigators fear that the government will advance in signing an extension on delivery times. “In reality, the State should apply a fine for non-compliance,” judicial sources explained to Clarion.

On April 13 of this year, a meeting was held at the Government House where the representatives of AstraZeneca, Carla Vizzotti and the Chief of Staff were present. Cafiero acknowledged that the meeting was to request “information on the delivery of vaccines, having received confirmation of a new delay based on the results of the quality control of the batches formulated in the United States. “

He also said that days after that meeting, where they spoke about delays in the arrival of doses, President Alberto Fernández sent “an email dated 04-18-2021 to Mr. Pascal Soriot of the AstraZeneca firm.”

Justice seeks to avoid a “greater detriment to the State” in case of granting an extension in favor of the laboratory. The investigation seeks to determine whether the State could have been the victim of a negotiation with AstraZeneca that did not have the desired result. “This does not mean that later there may be other aspects that should be analyzed regarding the behavior of the officials,” explained sources linked to the investigation.

This file began with a complaint against Alberto Fernández, former minister Ginés González García, his successor Vizzotti and two other officials from the Ministry of Health, for alleged abuse of authority, misuse of public funds and negotiations incompatible with the public function.

The case fell into the hands Judge Julián Ercolini, who referred the investigation to Prosecutor Marijuan.



Hugo Sigman remained in return in the contract with AstraZeneca.

The prosecutor so far ordered the presentation of information and documents on the disputed contract by the Ministry of Health and also from the Argentine laboratory mAbxience, from the pharmaceutical entrepreneur Hugo Sigman.

Sigman’s role is under scrutiny, as it functioned as a link between the Government and AstraZeneca, which it would provide services under this contract. Consequently, Sigman’s historical link with Kirchnerism – and with the former Minister of Health Ginés González García – and the presence of the official Sonia Tarragona in the negotiations, who worked for Sigman, are analyzed.

“The negotiations with the Pfizer laboratory -which were truncated- were delegated by former Minister González García in Sonia Tarragona, an official who had previously worked for Hugo Sigman, linked in turn to AstraZeneca. That is to say, a direct competitor, which could imply a violation of the law of Ethics in the public function, “says the judicial complaint signed by Josefina de Elizalde, representing the” nonpartisan citizen space “Republican Joint Action.