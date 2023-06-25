The singer Rocío Saiz has denounced through her social networks the interruption of her concert at the Pride of Murcia this Saturday. As the vocalist explains, the police interrupted the performance at the moment in which she took off her shirt and showed her breasts while ‘As I love you’ sounded, something that she affirms that she has been doing “for 10 years”. According to the account of the artist and activist, she would have committed “exaltation of order, exhibitionism and contempt for authority.”

“Oh, they stop me!” Said the singer when part of the team took the stage to ask her to cover herself with a rainbow flag, a hallmark of the LGTBI collective. At that moment, the public who was in the Cardenal Belluga square enjoying the concert began to boo to show their rejection of what was happening and to shout “freedom” as a sign of support for the singer, according to the graphic testimonies of those present.

Exact moment in which the organization of the #Pride Murcia notifies Rocío Saiz that the police have stopped her concert. When they cover his chest with the rainbow flag, it is the most contradictory and painful thing I have ever seen. https://t.co/ZvK3N2zmrO pic.twitter.com/QLseU8yUgY — Juanfitipaldiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@JuanFiti paldi) June 25, 2023

“If I don’t cover myself, they take me to the dungeon, so I’m going to cover myself,” Saiz explained to the public, who finally put on his shirt again to finish the performance.

At the end of the concert, Rocío Saiz published a statement on her social networks denouncing what happened and regretting that it is not the first time it has happened to her: «I wish I didn’t have to write this again. At Mrucia’s pride, in the same old song where I’ve taken off my shirt for 10 years, the police have stopped the concert. They wouldn’t let me continue if I didn’t get dressed. Either I put on my shirt or I was handcuffed ».

I CAN NOT ANYMORE

I DO NOT WANT MORE

I no longer have fun. I don’t want to put the body anymore. Let others put it. Let others fight.

Let’s see how many get ahead to truly fight for our rights. How many. pic.twitter.com/G86cgQb5Sj — Rocio Saiz (@rocio__saiz) June 24, 2023

Saiz affirms that he dressed out of “respect for the public” and assures that when he was going to leave a national police officer asked him for his documentation. «The public and the organization have put themselves in the middle. They haven’t let Mane and Any into the dressing room to get our stuff if she didn’t talk to the inspector. Book coercion. I have refused, obviously », he explains in the post.

The singer denounces that the inspector allegedly recognized that she would not have been involved in that situation if she were a man, “because if a man does it, it is not illegal.” Rocío Saiz, also an activist, has been defeated by the situation and she says she feels tired of fighting for her rights.

Second time that her ‘topless’ causes controversy in the Region



This is the second time that the singer has faced a problem of this type in the Region of Murcia. She happened to him in 2018 at the Bside festival in Molina de Segura as a member of Las chillers. Her performance received criticism from the Popular Party, which described it as a rude and shameful spectacle ».

The representatives of the group regretted that a political party shared tweets “branding the concert as erotic”: “He has put invented words in Rocío’s mouth and has shared a pamphlet in which indignation, hatred and rejection of the female torso are mixed in a retrograde tone and charged with anger ».

LA VERDAD contacted the Murcia City Council to obtain more information about what happened but has not yet received a response.