The Secretary General of the Socialists of the Region of Murcia, Diego Conesa, attended this Saturday in Alhama de Murcia to the confirmation mass of his eldest son, which was officiated in San Lázaro, when he witnessed how the Local Police of the town to check if the capacity of the temple was adequate with the application of the new measures approved by the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee in the Region of Murcia.

The agents had a conversation with the parish priest in front of the parishioners, among whom was also the mayor of the town, Mariola Guevara, to request that at least about twenty people leave the church and thus maintain the capacity allowed by the regulations.

Diego Conesa’s son, receiving confirmation, this Saturday. / DIEGO CONESA

Conesa claimed to understand that those in charge of the parish would not have made the calculations well, so that only 30% of the capacity can attend, which made the companions of the children go to the door, leaving only the young people and their parents . The socialist leader later explained, in a publication on a social network, that it was “a rare celebration for not being able to be accompanied by grandparents, uncles or cousins”, but stressed that “there will be time to celebrate.”

Guevara assured that there had been no eviction, but that “the Local Police has appeared as guarantor of our safety and has spoken with the parish priest to inquire about compliance with the capacity. When verifying that there could be an excess of people, the priest addressed all the attendees and asked that some of them come out. In addition, the mayor stressed that the safety distance was kept at all times and the act could be carried out with total normality, within the current circumstances.

The parish priest, José Prior, assures that there are usually about 300 people at this mass, which is the capacity of the benches, and that on this occasion four masses have been held to avoid crowds.