The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, entered a sanatorium in Recoleta on Tuesday to be post Covid-19 checks, according to sources from the City to Clarín.

The communal chief had coronavirus in january, after having received the year in Cariló with his daughters Serena, Paloma and Manuela. On March 1, he opened the Legislature through a videoconference from his home, because he had to remain isolated for ten days after returning from Brazil.

This Tuesday morning, the Buenos Aires president led a press conference with Diego Santilli to present the plan of “priorities” for the next three years of his administration.

There, he also spoke about the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus that he is carrying out in Buenos Aires and also about the versions that account for a possible closure after Easter.

“If there are rumors in the national government, you will have to ask them”, He affirmed before the versions about a new quarantine and the possibility of new closings for the next long weekend.

And he also maintained that from the Casa Rosada they have not yet released “details” regarding a possible border closure, along with the possibility that those who enter the country make isolation in Buenos Aires hotels.

Rodríguez Larreta also referred to the vaccination campaign in the City, where he confirmed that they are “prepared to vaccinate with all the vaccines that they give us.”

And he emphasized that the Buenos Aires infrastructure has all “the devices prepared to triple the amount of vaccines that we are applying daily.”

“We have to manage to live with the pandemic, so that people can continue working, with the boys in schools, that people can make their lives adapting to the pandemic and taking precautions, “he said.

After the act at the government headquarters in the Parque Patricios neighborhood, the news was known that the Buenos Aires president had to be admitted to the Diagnostic Institute to perform routine post covid checkups.

This afternoon he had planned to attend the act for the 15 years of AySA, where he was going to meet with President Alberto Fernández and the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, in a ceremony at the San Martín water treatment plant, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, headed by his host Malena Galmarini.

