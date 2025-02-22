The ship, with Panamanian flag, arrived at the port facilities of the Pontevedrés municipality on Thursday

The Civil Guard, the National Police and Customs Surveillance have intercepted in the last hours in the port of Marín (Pontevedra) a Russian freighter that transported 120 kilograms of cocaine in your helmet.

As reported by the Government Subdelegate in the province, Abel Losada, it was this last Thursday when the ship, with Panamanian flag, arrived at the Marín facilities. There, he was held by being aware that He could contain drugs in his helmet.

Specifically, it’s about the ship ‘Crown Garnet’, 152 meters in length, which makes the route between Brazil and Dover, in the United Kingdom, with a scale in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. During the inspection carried out on the morning of this Friday by the group of underwater activities of the Civil Guard, 120 kilos of cocaine have been found, according to Losada.

For now, It is unknown if there has been any arrested In this joint operation between these security forces and bodies, congratulating them the government sub -delegate for their work.









In addition, Abel Losada wanted to send a “Clear message” to drug traffickers, ensuring that “as much as they strive” the police pressure will continue.