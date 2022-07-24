EP Sunday, July 24, 2022, 2:46 p.m.



A total of 59 immigrants from Algeria, one of them a minor, arrived in four boats from Saturday to the coast of the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the Government Delegation in the Region of Murcia.

On Saturday afternoon, Salvamar Draco intercepted two small boats, one in Águilas with eleven migrants on board, all of them of legal age, and another south of Monte de las Cenizas, with 14 men and three women. All are of Algerian nationality and in apparent good health.

Later, last morning, the Águilas Civil Guard intercepted a small boat with 23 male immigrants, one of them a minor, and another in Playa de Los Hierros, with eight immigrants on board, all male and of possible Algerian nationality.