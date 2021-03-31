The rapid intervention of a Local Police patrol has prevented greater evils that could have caused this mistake The car that was traveling in the opposite direction on the highway. / Murcia Local Police

Murcia Local Police agents have prevented this Wednesday what could have been a safe traffic accident had it not been for their intervention. The events occurred first thing in the morning, when at rush hour a driver of English nationality joined the A-30 highway in the opposite direction, endangering his integrity and that of the rest of the road users.

According to the Murcia Local Police itself, the driver has circulated in the opposite direction until entering the highway through the exit lane towards the Plano San Francisco street in the capital. A brigade ‘antigorrillas’ that was in the area has noticed the maneuver and has proceeded to act to order traffic and prevent a traffic accident from occurring.

According to the agents, two occupants of English nationality were traveling in the car that committed the offense, which could give an explanation for the confusion suffered by the driver, given that in his country of origin the traffic circulates on the left.

After the intervention of the Local Police, it has been possible to control traffic and successfully remove the car that was blocking the road from circulation.