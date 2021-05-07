All of them are male and of supposed Algerian nationality Mazarrón beach. / LV

They intercept this Friday a new patera on the coasts of the Region. Around 3.30 in the morning, 13 irregular immigrants reached the shore of Mazarrón. All of them are male and of supposed Algerian nationality. The Government Delegation will issue a statement to inform them of their status and their transfer to the immigrant care facility, to ensure the Covid-19 protocol.