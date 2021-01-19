The Government Delegation confirms that there is a minor among the immigrants Some of the people who arrived on Monday by boat to the coast of Águilas. / Infoaguilas

A patera with ten immigrants on board, one of them a minor, arrived this Monday on the coasts of the Region. As confirmed by the Government Delegation, the boat arrived at Levante de Águilas Beach in the morning, where they were intercepted by members of the Civil Guard.

The boat reached land around seven in the morning. The immigrants, apparently Algerians, got off the boat and tried to divide. As LA TRUTH has learned, several of them were located by the agents in the Todosol urbanization. The agents managed to find the rest in the urban area.

The Red Cross was in charge of caring for the immigrants, who “were transferred to the southwest dam of the Escombreras basin, where they were subjected to a PCR,” the Delegation reported. This Tuesday the results of the tests are expected to be known.