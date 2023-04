Friday, April 28, 2023, 2:26 p.m.



The emergency services intercepted in the early hours of this Friday, April 28, a boat in Águilas. On the boat were 14 immigrants, ten men, two women and two minors, of Algerian nationality. All were in good condition after being recognized by the Red Cross and were transferred to the CATE of Cartagena.