Federal and Puerto Rican agencies seized this Wednesday a shipment of 414 kilograms of cocainevalued at 9.5 million dollars, in a boat in which two Puerto Ricans were traveling in the waters of Desecheo Island, in the west of Puerto Rico.

“Criminal organizations seek to traffic both of migrants and contraband along the western coast of Puerto Rico,” Creighton Skeen, acting director of Air and Maritime Operations for the Caribbean Air and Maritime Branch (CAMB), said in a statement.

“Air and Maritime Operations (AMO) continues to use its resources, technology and maritime domain knowledge to ensure that there is a consequence for violating the United States laws“Skeen added.

According to authorities, the crew of the Coastal Interceptor from the municipality of Mayagüez, in western Puerto Rico, received information about a suspicious vessel which was heading east, towards the west coast of the island.

Officers located a white center console boat off Cape Horn, near Desecheo, with two occupants on board.

The crew escorted the vessel to the Mayagüez pier for inspection, where maritime interdiction agents found a hidden compartment filled with 350 brick-shaped packages.

The white powdery substance contained in the field of bricks tested positive in the properties of cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assumed custody of the individuals and contraband for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

“These individuals represent the largest threat to safety and health of our citizens,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Caribbean Division, Denise Foster.

Puerto Rico is, due to its strategic location, a transshipment point for the smuggling of illegal drugs to the US from Central and South America and other Caribbean countries.

EFE

