Veronica Lopez

Puebla / 16.06.2021 18:39:31





Company workers Allgaier from Puebla, located in the Chachapa industrial park, formed a new union executive committee, after the work stoppage in which they denounced abuses and unjustified dismissals.

Following the protest made yesterday by workers at the plant dedicated to the manufacture of structural parts for the automotive industry, a negotiating committee entered into dialogue with the company to ask that their labor rights.

With the mediation of the Ministry of Labor of Puebla and the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet), company executives pledged not to lay off more staff and to recognize the new executive committee of the company’s Authentic Union of Workers ALLGAIER Puebla, which will be headed by Alfredo Hernandez Lopez, who was previously elected by majority.

The workers sought the replacement of their representative because they had a “Union patronized” and asked for the support of the FTP-CTM to form a committee to defend their labor rights.

Allegaier operates in Puebla since 2011, dedicated to the manufacture of structural parts of which it is a supplier to the assemblers Volkswagen and Audi, with a staff of 200 workers.

