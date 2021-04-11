The Local Police of Murcia also arrested the two individuals who worked irregularly for him A policeman, together with a detainee. / murcia police EP Murcia Sunday, April 11, 2021, 10:16



The Local Police of Murcia, through an endowment of the hamlet of La Alberca, instructed a businessman this Saturday for employing workers in an irregular situation and through a clandestine employment relationship.

The endowment of the aforementioned district also proceeded to arrest the two individuals who worked irregularly for this businessman, for violation of the immigration law, according to sources from the police force through their Twitter account.