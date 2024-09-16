The 214th anniversary of Mexico’s independence is a source of pride, said attendees at the September 16 commemorative parade.

Weeks in advance, María Dolores and her daughter prepared to dress in traditional Mexican clothing.

The interviewee said that she is interested in her daughter learning about Mexican traditions and the history of Mexico.

“We have been looking for skirts and blouses for weeks to attend the parade. We do plan to celebrate this day that fills us with pride. That is what I want my daughter to learn,” she said.

The family arrived minutes early at Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue to choose the place from which to best see the contingents.

“We just arrived, but we wanted to see it up close, that’s why we chose here near the Mega Banderas, everything is very pretty and colorful, Viva Mexico!”

