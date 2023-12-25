Monday, December 25, 2023, 11:26 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Traffic was restored mid-morning this Sunday on Avenida de la Industria, in Molina de Segura, at Tirso de Molina Street, after several hours of work to assemble and place the 50-meter pedestrian and cycle-tourist walkway that It crosses said avenue and connects with the greenway and the Molina orchard.

Although the work is not yet finished because the part of the walkway that links to the Huerto Fayrén square has yet to be installed, which is also being remodeled with financing from European funds.

Throughout the night and early morning, from 10 p.m., traffic was blocked in both directions, and the old national highway N-301 was filled with trucks and cranes to lift the bridge. Many neighbors decided to stay up late to follow the evolution of this “historical moment”, according to the testimony of one of them. The objective of the project is to create the connection between the urban center with the orchard and the northwest greenway through a walkway that spans the avenue, guaranteeing accessibility and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.