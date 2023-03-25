Friday, March 24, 2023, 20:48



As of this Friday, the waste that tries to cross the Segura riverbed as it passes through Orihuela will have a much more difficult time. As the City Council advanced last month, the new floating barrier under the Ociopia bridge is ready and operational. “The waste that comes from the Region of Murcia poses a series of inconveniences in the town, even for the ditches that take water for irrigation,” recalled the Councilor for the Environment, Guillermo Cánovas, alluding to the recent episode in which several kilos of plastic dodged the old barrier and clogged the Callosa ditch upon reaching the weir.

Thus, the Consistory seeks to avoid by all means the image of those bardomeras full of containers and other belongings next to the intake of the ditches, in the heart of the historic center of the city. The territorial director of Hidraqua, Sergio Sánchez, explained in this sense that the installed barrier “is continuous so that plastics cannot get in.”

In addition, being floating, its height is regulated depending on the flow that the river carries. The new barrier has a width of 50 centimeters and a length of 20 meters, in addition to having protection against ultraviolet rays and against chemical agents that prevents its deterioration.

The agreement also contemplates that Hidraqua runs with the monthly removal of the plastics that remain trapped in the barrier for three years, as well as five extraordinary withdrawals “in the event that, due to any event, more plastics than usual accumulate,” said Cánovas. . The agreement with the water company for the installation of the new barrier and the removal of waste amounts to 68,000 euros.



The previous barrier, unlike the current one, was made up of cork buoys linked together by a cable, which left space between them for the passage of floaters. The new fence barrier has two parts, one above the water made up of a solid cylindrical flotation fender and covered in resistant PVC, and another submerged in the water and made up of a skirt, also made of PVC, ending in a chain. current resistant ballast.

The arrival of waste to the town through the river has been of great concern to the City Council these months, with unusually high volumes. So far this year they have already had to do two urgent cleanings. In the first one alone, between January 26 and 27, “we extracted eleven tons of waste that was found both in the Ociopia mesh and in the dam,” recalled Cánovas. “On the first day, the area was completely cleaned, however, the next day, we again found a significant amount of floating debris in these two areas, so we had to clean it again.”