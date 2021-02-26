The general director of Community Employment, Marisa López, technicians from her department and municipal officials visited yesterday the land of the Los Camachos industrial estate offered by the City of Cartagena for the location of a specialized training center for employees of the industrial sector .

The first one is plot 22, classified as Civic and Social Equipment, and with an area of ​​48,898 square meters; and the second, adjacent to it, is the farm where the warehouse of the failed Contentpolis regional project is currently being built, measuring 5,366.65 square meters. The visit focused on the first of them.

«For the Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities, it is a great satisfaction to have been able to start this initiative, to agree with the main actors involved and to respond to a demand that the region of Cartagena had had for decades. We believe that it is something very positive for companies and the industrial fabric, but much more for citizens, “said the general director after the visit.

The specialized training center would be aimed at unemployed and busy professionals with whom to cover the demand for personnel from industrial companies in Cartagena.

With this visit, the Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities intends to lead an initiative launched in Cartagena by the COEC, the Chamber of Commerce, local companies in the industrial sector and representatives of large companies, such as Navantia, Repsol, Ilboc and MTorres, with the collaboration of the City Council. It has now been joined as an organization by the Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs (Fremm), whose general secretary, Andrés Sánchez, was also yesterday on the visit to the lands of the Los Camachos industrial estate.