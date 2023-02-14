The agents during the device in one of the properties inspected in Caravaca. / AYTO.

A joint operation of the Local Police and the Civil Guard yesterday inspected the common areas of more than thirty properties in Caravaca de la Cruz in order to detect fraud in the supply of electricity and water. This measure is part of the Preventive Plan against the Occupation of Homes, through which six officially protected buildings that until recently were illegally occupied have also been bricked up, together with the instruction of the pertinent proceedings.

This is the second device that has been deployed in the last two years in homes located on Cantarerías and Santos Olmos streets, to where some twenty troops from both security forces have traveled, together with technicians responsible for the water supply companies and electricity.

The objective of this initiative has been to verify the existence of irregular connections and manipulated meters.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, José Villa, thanked the neighborhood and the security forces for their collaboration to be able to carry out actions that make it possible to tackle and prevent the problem of illegal occupation, since “on many occasions this is a real detriment to coexistence, in addition to an attack against the right to property and an injustice to those people who request social housing.

For her part, the Councilor for Public Services and Urban Planning, Mónica Sánchez, stated that “despite the fact that current state legislation does not allow for a direct and short-term solution to this problem, from the City Council we will continue to mobilize and put in practice the tools at our disposal to address illegal occupation, as demanded by the majority of residents who live peacefully and respectfully in the affected neighborhoods”.