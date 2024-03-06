Since 2024 began, many rumors have circulated that some Xbox games would reach more consoles, one of them was HiFi Rush!, which has already been confirmed for PS5 a few days ago, which will be available for PlayStation 5 even in a physical edition. On the other hand, it had also been mentioned with great force that starfield was going to go through the same fate, and although Microsoft has denied these rumors, it seems that some users are convinced that it will happen at some point.

Through the forums reddit and also Discordsome insiders who come from Xbox Erathe podcast, mention that this game is not yet ready to be announced for the console. sony, but although it is not included in the four games recently agreed upon, it will be a way to confirm that they will not be the only exclusives that move to other devices. And that more titles will follow by 2025, so we could see other titles from Bethesdaincluding the next The Elder Scrolls.

The announcements won't stop. Starfield will be announced for Playstation 5 with a release between November and December 2024. The 2025 plan is even bigger, featuring well-established franchises in the Xbox universe.#xbox#PlayStation5#Starfield — Silknight (@Silknight) February 21, 2024

The ads won't stop. Starfield will be announced for Playstation 5 with a release between November and December 2024. The plan for 2025 is even bigger and includes well-established franchises in the Xbox universe.

Here is a synopsis of the game:

The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system to settle on new planets and live as a space people. You will join Constellation, the latest group of space explorers in search of rare artifacts throughout the galaxy, and travel the vast expanse of space.

Remember that starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: resetter

Editor's note: With the clues so scarce, I don't think this port will happen anytime soon if they are planning it. Unless they're waiting until the DLC release to announce a full version. It's all a mystery, so we'll see later.