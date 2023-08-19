The video, circulating on various communication platforms, shows a group of Moroccan women walking in a collective procession carrying bricks intended for building a mosque in the Amazigh village of Amendar, on the outskirts of Marrakesh (south of the country).

Women of all ages carried brick shipments up the mountain because of the difficulty of trucks reaching the area, which is known for its rugged roads.

Atlas Lionesses carrying bricks

A few days ago, Moroccan content creator Amin Emnir shared a video clip on the YouTube platform, where he documented the process of women transporting bricks to build a mosque in the remote village, with the contribution of a philanthropist.

Khadija Amskin, one of the women involved in transporting bricks in the village of Amandar, told Sky News Arabia:

The initiative took place in normal circumstances, during which the spirit of teamwork and challenge prevailed.

The process was carried out spontaneously and in a smooth manner on the part of the villagers, in their desire to contribute to the construction of the mosque, where the tasks were divided between men, women and children as well.

More than 100 women of different ages volunteered to carry bricks on their backs and shoulders at a distance of about 300 meters from the place of transportation of building materials to the place of construction of the mosque.

For his part, the civil actor in the Al-Houz region, Muhammad Ait Al-Talib, confirmed in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that:

Residents of remote villages in Morocco, despite the difficult conditions they live in, are keen to contribute voluntarily to this type of charitable initiative.

The residents of the village, including the women, did not hesitate to lend a hand to the supervisors of this initiative in order to transport building materials to the place where the mosque will be built, despite the rugged road that characterizes the area.

Village women play a major role in remote areas and perform a range of difficult tasks and jobs, whether inside or outside the house in the fields.

wide acclaim

The video raised the astonishment of the pioneers of social networking sites and civil organizations about the ability of mountain women to defy the odds and their effective role within villages in remote areas.

Interactors expressed their admiration for the determination and toughness of the village women, despite their walking across the rugged road, while they were loaded with bricks, each weighing more than 1.5 kilograms.

The Democratic Commission for Human Rights wrote on its official Facebook page, “The free women of Morocco refused to sit down and reveal themselves except to carry building materials on their shoulders and backs to help their husbands, as a contribution from them to building a mosque in which the name of God is mentioned on the highest peaks of the Atlas.”

The human rights body attached this publication with the hashtag #Salute to free Moroccan women #With their likes, Morocco is proud.