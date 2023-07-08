USA.- Eleazar Medina Rojas, aka “Chelelo”, former leader of the Gulf Cartelwas indicted for drug trafficking at his first hearing in Washington DC, as reported by the Department of Justice of USA.

“cheleloHe is facing charges of drug trafficking. cocaine and dope toward USAwhich could result in a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

The US authorities accuse “chelelo“of having been part of the Gulf Cartel and its military arm, the Zetas, during the period between 2000 and 2010.

According to information from the EFE agency, “Chelelo” is credited with controlling the plaza in the state of Nuevo Leónas detailed in the official statement.

Medina’s arrest occurred in 2018 in YucatanMexico, and was recently extradited to the United States last Thursday, thus confirming his appearance before a judge on US soil.

Medina's arrest occurred in 2018 in Yucatan, Mexico, and was recently extradited to the United States last Thursday, thus confirming his appearance before a judge on US soil.

It should be noted that the legal process against "chelelo" coincides with a joint operation between United States and Mexico for dismantle a drug network that operated on both sides of the border. This operation resulted in the arrest of twelve people and the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl pills.

The operation took place on June 23 in NogalesMexican state of sonorous, on the border with the United States. During the intervention, five people belonging to a “prolific drug cartel” whose name has not been revealed so far.

With these actions, both USA as Mexico They continue to work together in the fight against drug trafficking and in the dismantling of criminal organizations that operate in the region.