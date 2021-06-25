THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, June 25, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

The macro outbreak of Covid that originated during a study trip in Mallorca already has 20 affected in the Region of Murcia, two more than last Thursday, according to the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, this Friday. These are students between the ages of 17 and 21, mainly from Murcia and Las Torres de Cotillas, who studied at the San Buenaventura (Capuchinos), La Flota and Jesús María schools in Murcia; and Florida.

In the Community of Madrid, this macro outbreak has forced the isolation of more than 2,000 students from 31 institutes after detecting 320 positives. As might be expected, these cotagios were produced by “a general non-compliance with the use of the mask”, explained Elena Andradas, general director of Public Health of Madrid.

In the Region of Murcia, the Epidemiology Service detected 71 new positives this Thursday, raising the number of active cases to 462, six less than the previous day. However, the balance in the last seven days is positive, since the number of those affected today has fallen by 8.3%. Of the 71 new cases, 17 come from Murcia, 11 from Molina de Segura and nine from Cartagena.

Hospital admissions in the Region of Murcia return to their lowest value since last July, with 25 inmates. Seven of these patients are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), the lowest number since last July.

For the third consecutive day, the Ministry of Health has not registered any death from Covid. Thus, the total number of deaths remains at 1,607. Since the start of the pandemic, 114,302 people have been affected by the coronavirus in the Region.