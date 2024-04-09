













A recent video published on YouTube shows what happens when a player increases the RAM of a Nintendo Switch OLED and tries video games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What this person, who is only known as naga, did was unsolder the Switch's memory modules and replaced them with two faster 4GB ones. This is how it got 8GB and running at a higher frequency.

It should be noted that the Nintendo Switch OLED has 4GB LPDDR4 of SDRAM, so double the amount. The fact is that this person discovered that some video games do take advantage of the extra amount of memory.

However, there are others who only use the original and do not go further. So he decided to resort to a mod or modification to force The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to be rendered at a higher resolution.

On a visual level, this Link adventure stands out a lot with the extra memory of the Nintendo Switch OLED, but its frame rate or count of frames per second sometimes gets much worse.

We're talking about a 12fps count at best, which explains why everything around seems to move in slow motion.

What is not clear is whether the VRAM or graphics random access memory also had an update by increasing the physical RAM of the console.

There are many who wonder if the VRAM also experienced an increase… so why does the Nintendo Switch OLED's GPU suffer from problems dealing with a higher resolution?

This is probably only something a Nintendo engineer would know. For some, the idea behind the console was to offer the greatest fun with the lowest manufacturing cost and minimum energy consumption, which means balancing all the components.

