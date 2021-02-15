The offer of places for the first course of Infant, which marks the academic life of the student, will increase for the next year with 450 more, until reaching 17,425. The increase was agreed despite the fall in the birth rate, and with the sole objective of lower the ratios. The Minister of Education and Culture, Esperanza Moreno, broke down this Monday morning the details of the process of admission of students in schools for the 2021-22 academic year, which begins next Monday.

Moreno also announced that the objective of his department is because the next course starts in 100% face-to-face format. “The next course is planned with total presence if the pandemic allows it and in that line we are working,” said the counselor, who was not so optimistic when asked about the format that will be adopted in the last quarter of this academic year : «All the decisions we have made are supported by health criteria. At this time we must be cautious and exercise caution. A few weeks ago we were required to return to classrooms for all students, and we were able to save the third wave without closing a single center. We must follow this path and continue to listen to the health authorities, “he concluded.

The student admission process will start next week with the beginning of the application submission period. The decree for the admission of students for the next academic year was published in the BORM in December in order to avoid the ‘Celaá law’, which had not yet entered into force, and maintain the same conditions as last year. The advance of the publication allowed the Region to circumvent the organic norm, which sets other conditions for the allocation of places.

The fundamental difference is that the instructions in force this year maintain the single district, which means that the place of residence of the families is not decisive to achieve a place in a center with more applications than positions, since all residents in a municipality have the same points. On the contrary, the ‘Celaá law’ establishes that the proximity of the student’s place of residence to the center must prevail, which complicates the options of families who do not live in the school environment.

The counselor defended that the current scale, which may no longer be applied next year with the ‘Celaá law’ in force, “guarantees families the same rights as in recent years. Our goal is to preserve the wide margins of freedom for families, which have allowed 90% of them to get a place in the center they want for their children in recent years, “argued Moreno.

According to the data presented, 17,425 places for the first of the second stage of Infantile will be offered (450 more than last year), 22,500 of the first of ESO (200 less) and 13,160 of the first of Baccalaureate (315 more than last year) . The adjustments respond to demographic issues, except for Infants, where the ratio is intended to be lowered.