authorities of United States (US) checked yesterday the facilities of the “Felipe Ángeles” International Airport (AIFA) on the eve of the arrival of the President Joe Biden to this terminal located in the State of Mexico, about 40 kilometers from the center of the country’s capital.

sources of the National Guard They told Grupo REFORMA that a security delegation arrived at these facilities to meet with personnel from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) to fine-tune the logistics of receiving the US President, this afternoon.

Security, it was indicated, is guaranteed, since this complex is under military and security protection. National Guard (NG).

Although it was established that there will be no “special” operation, elements of the 37th Military Zone, based in San Miguel de los Jagüeyes, will be used to reinforce security, as well as GN personnel to open the way for the presidential convoy to the Mexico City.

The sources added that Biden will be transferred to an area of Polanco, where you will spend the night

On a tour of the AIFA and the Polanco area it was found that the secret service security it was limited to planning meetings, review of facilities, as well as the study of emergency routes and medical attention centers.

In Polanco, diplomatic vehicles could be seen around the Campo Marte area.

In it presidente intercontinental hotel, In 2009 and 2013 former President Barack Obama stayed, and it is expected that he will sleep there Biden.

The route considered AIFA it was planned for the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense and Avenida Central.

It is also contemplated an air surveillance (with helicopters and drones), in addition to the use of snipers at different points along the route, which were not revealed by security.

“Here (at AIFA) you will see a group of snipers and several go (to Mexico City) by helicopter, the bulk of the elements (from the US) go by land on advance and escort tasks,” he said. the official source.

After landing this afternoon at AIFA, Biden will travel to Mexico City on "La Bestia".

The arrival of the US president in AIFA It coincides with the arrival of 29 commercial aircraft: 15 from Aeroméxico from Mérida, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco and Oaxaca; five from Viva Aerobús from Tijuana, Monterrey, Puerto Escondido, Cancún and La Haba (Cuba), in addition to nine from Volaris that come from Cancún, San José del Cabo, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Mérida, Oaxaca, Guadalajara and Mexicali.

The income to AIFA They are guarded by various GN barracks and checkpoints, personnel who are also in charge of guarding the main building.

Even though Biden will arrive at AIFA, it was indicated that the base of operations and logistics of the US Secret Service will be the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM), where his wife Jill Biden will arrive.

In that terminal, various landings of a plane from the US Air Force with advanced inputs and personnel from President Biden, who will attend the North American Leaders Summit, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities of the AICM They mobilized the Boeing C17A Globemaster III military plane to the air terminal, where it was later taken to Military Air Base 19, which until the past six-year term was the hangar of the General Staff.