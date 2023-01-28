As part of the artistic activities, the exhibition whose title falls on “In Situ” Intervention of Sinaloan Artists, which will be adorning the walls of the Roberto Pérez Rubio gallery inside the Mazatlán Museum of Art, was inaugurated.

At the event, the artists, who expressed their excitement at being able to crystallize the dream of showing their work to all art lovers with different plastic techniques.

About the works

Those involved commented that this collective art project is the result of exercises on experimentation of places and non-places, appropriating and intervening spaces through different disciplines such as illustration, drawing, installation, objects, painting and many more techniques, where they merge and generate different modes and ways of making art in unconventional ways, in order to stimulate the emotions of the creative artists and the public. The exhibition will be available for free at the Art Museum for approximately two months, which you can see from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

shared art

Prior to the inauguration, the artists added that, in contemporary art, in situ is an artistic method or a work that takes into account the place where it is or will be installed or applied. That is, an artistic intervention expresses the analysis of a phenomenon exactly in the place and conditions where it takes place. The artists participating in this In situ, unprecedented in the Mazatlán Museum of Art, are: Carlos Z, Arody García, Aurora Acosta, Elisa Ramírez, Juan Tun Naal, Rebeca Aguilar, Bacse and Manuel Carlock.