The federal judge of Mendoza, Walter Bento, was charged with illicit association, bribery, money laundering and illicit enrichment in a case that hits one of the most powerful judges of the Cuyo Justice.

His peer, the judge of San Rafael Eduardo Puigdéngolas, endorsed the request of the attorney general Dante Vega for formally accuse Bento as “head of a gang of lawyers and prisoners who collected bribes in exchange for judicial favors to those prosecuted in cases of smuggling and drug trafficking ”.

The investigation that shocks the federal courts of Mendoza began to be instructed in March of last year, based on two specific facts: the data that appeared on the phone of the detainee Walter Bardinella Donoso, accused of drug trafficking, and the statements of Diego Barrera, the main defendant for the kidnapping and murder of businessman Diego Aliaga.

Bento He is the head of the Federal Court 1 of Mendoza since 2005 and the judge with electoral jurisdiction of the province. For many years, he was also in charge, as surrogate, of the Federal Court 2. In addition to this magistrate, three lawyers from the local jurisdiction Luciano Ortego, Martín Ríos and Matías Aramayo were charged.

For the prosecutor Vega, the organization had “a facilitator who would be the murdered former dispatcher and businessman Aliaga, the three lawyers and a high judicial official who was Bento.”

Among the evidence presented there are WhatsApp messages, phone calls and testimonies from people who claim that they asked them between 50 thousand and 200 thousand dollars to access judicial benefits that would lower the rating of the crimes that were charged and access freedom benefits conditional.

Many of these testimonials claim that they paid. So, One line of investigation points to illicit enrichment and money laundering from the collection of bribes. With this qualification that is imputed to him, the Mendoza judge risks a prison sentence that ranges from a minimum of 5 to 41 years in jail.

Bento’s wife, Marta Boiza, was also charged with illicit enrichment and money laundering. The judge’s wife and two children hold positions in federal courts.

Judge Bento has immunity as a magistrate and may continue in office. The only way to remove a judge from office is through the jury of prosecution.

For your defense, Bento hired the Buenos Aires lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona.

The magistrate learned of the investigation because an employee of the Public Registry and Judicial Archive gave him a material of the case that confirmed that his assets were being investigated.

Ten days ago, Cúneo Libarona told Clarín that it is a cause instructed by “an enemy prosecutor, that when the accused wants to know his situation, he orders the summary secrecy and denies the defense to know the situation.” And he added: “Bento and Vega are at odds, they do not greet each other when they are in the court elevator.”

The investigation that hits Bento was unleashed after in March 2020 the Police arrested in Guaymallén who at that time was one of the most wanted men in the country: Walter Bardinella Donoso (41). When capturing the fugitive – today a prisoner for a drug trafficking cause – the investigators hijacked his phone. And the dialogues that Bardinella Donoso maintained in her chats set off the alarm.

The MDZ newspaper was the first to air part of the file, where the detainee had discussed possible releases, changes in files, among other irregularities with representatives of the Mendoza Federal Justice.

To these statements were added the data provided by Diego Barrera, who was a partner of Aliaga and is accused of planning and executing the death of the businessman. This prisoner declared that his partner Aliaga agreed to the release or benefits of prisoners in complicity with a lawyer and a judge of first instance. Based on that complaint, a parallel case was opened that remained in the hands of Judge Puigdéngolas, who delegated the investigation task to the Vega Attorney General’s Office.

Clarín was able to know that there are several prisoners who would have accessed benefits and in causes that 2013, and the majority occurred between 2018 and 2020. “The criminal gang offered release from prison, or changes in criminal status in exchange for money and other goods. For example, from an accusation of contraband aggravated to a concealment of contraband, ”the indictment argues.

This Wednesday morning several raids were carried out in Greater Mendoza, in search of the three accused lawyers. Until noon, Luciano Ortego was still at large. Ortego was the son-in-law of Emir Yoma, brother-in-law of former President Carlos Menem. This lawyer was charged with an illegal maneuver with a client, but managed to get away because he paid more than one million pesos to the victim of the scam.

On the wanted list in this case, there are other people who would have participated in the payment of money to benefit or free the prisoners.